KCUR 89.3 is intermittently running on low power to allow tower repairs. Click here to stream us online 24/7
Kansas City Today

Kansas City, Kansas, Police's secret misconduct list

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published November 6, 2025 at 10:44 AM CST
A major breach of the KCKPD has revealed a list of alleged officer misconduct for the first time, including allegations of sexual harassment, excessive force, false arrests and more. Even still, some accusations of misconduct by known corrupt cops, such as disgraced former detective Roger Golubski, did not make the list.

The hack exposed more than a terabyte of data, including the department's highly secret Veracity Disclosure List, commonly known as a Giglio List. KCUR's Peggy Lowe and WIRED editor Andrew Couts spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the information that their investigation uncovered.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Police DepartmentcorruptionRoger GolubskiinvestigationsKansas City Kansas (KCK)Kansas City Kansas Police
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
