Kansas City, Kansas, Police's secret misconduct list

A major breach of the KCKPD has revealed a list of alleged officer misconduct for the first time, including allegations of sexual harassment, excessive force, false arrests and more. Even still, some accusations of misconduct by known corrupt cops, such as disgraced former detective Roger Golubski, did not make the list.

The hack exposed more than a terabyte of data, including the department's highly secret Veracity Disclosure List, commonly known as a Giglio List. KCUR's Peggy Lowe and WIRED editor Andrew Couts spoke with Steve Kraske on KCUR's Up To Date about the information that their investigation uncovered.

