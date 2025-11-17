This Social Security worker helped people through the shutdown

© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
By Brian Ellison,
Byron J. Love
Published November 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Now that the government shutdown is over, tens of thousands of furloughed civil servants are back to work in Kansas City. But that doesn’t mean all is well. KCUR spoke with a Social Security employee who answers the 1-800 line about her experiences working without pay.

Chandler McGinnis has worked at the Social Security Administration since 2021. Working from home due to medical accommodations, she takes about 45 calls a day handling benefits, disability claims and death reports. McGinnis tells KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin about what it was like working during the shutdown, what she hears from callers, and how the Trump administration's actions have affected her and her colleagues.

If you’re a current or federal worker and want to talk about your experiences, email nomin@kcur.org.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
