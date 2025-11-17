This Social Security worker helped people through the shutdown

Now that the government shutdown is over, tens of thousands of furloughed civil servants are back to work in Kansas City. But that doesn’t mean all is well. KCUR spoke with a Social Security employee who answers the 1-800 line about her experiences working without pay.

Chandler McGinnis has worked at the Social Security Administration since 2021. Working from home due to medical accommodations, she takes about 45 calls a day handling benefits, disability claims and death reports. McGinnis tells KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin about what it was like working during the shutdown, what she hears from callers, and how the Trump administration's actions have affected her and her colleagues.

