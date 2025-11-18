Missouri community rallies around man in ICE custody

A longtime resident of Columbia, Missouri, remains imprisoned in Texas more than a month after he was detained by federal officers. Owen Ramsingh is a green-card holder who immigrated to the U.S. as a child, but he’s now facing deportation due to a drug conviction from when he was a teen.

Owen Ramsingh's absence has taken an emotional toll on members of the community, who have begun organizing to spread awareness about his detainment. When asked for an explanation, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson called Ramsingh a "criminal alien" and said, "A green card is a privilege, not a right." KBIA’s Lilley Halloran reports on Ramsingh's detainment and why his supporters are hopeful he will return home.

