Kansas City Today

Missouri community rallies around man in ICE custody

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Mackenzie Martin
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
A longtime resident of Columbia, Missouri, remains imprisoned in Texas more than a month after he was detained by federal officers. Owen Ramsingh is a green-card holder who immigrated to the U.S. as a child, but he’s now facing deportation due to a drug conviction from when he was a teen.

Owen Ramsingh's absence has taken an emotional toll on members of the community, who have begun organizing to spread awareness about his detainment. When asked for an explanation, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson called Ramsingh a "criminal alien" and said, "A green card is a privilege, not a right." KBIA’s Lilley Halloran reports on Ramsingh's detainment and why his supporters are hopeful he will return home.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Mackenzie Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)Columbia Missouriimmigrants
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Mackenzie Martin
As senior podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I interview everyday people and dig through old newspaper articles to unearth stories of the visionaries and renegades who created this region. I focus on bringing the past to life, so we can all better understand the city we live in today. Email me at mackenzie@kcur.org.
