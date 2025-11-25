Kansas City is relaxing rules for short-term rentals

More than 650,000 people could attend the World Cup in Kansas City next summer, and all of them will need a place to stay. That's why the Kansas City Council is changing its rules around short-term rentals to make it easier for residents to host visitors.

Dozens of people recently attended a how-to "crash course" offered to Kansas Citians hoping to rent their homes during the World Cup. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with reporter Celisa Calacal about how residents are seeking to capitalize on all those visitors on sites like Airbnb.

