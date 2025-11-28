© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
A Scout holiday tradition that began in Missouri

By Savannah Hawley-Bates,
Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 28, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Every year just before the holidays, Scouting America troops across the country collect food items for local pantries, right off our front porches. It’s an effort started 40 years ago from here in Missouri.

Scouting for Food became a national Scouting America program in 1988, expanding across the country as thousands of scouts collectively gathered hundreds of thousands of pounds of shelf-stable goods for food insecure residents in their local communities. Lacretia Wimbley of St. Louis Public Radio brings us this report.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Savannah Hawley-Bates. It is produced by Gabe Rosenberg and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

