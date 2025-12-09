© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City came out swinging in the World Cup draw

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:00 AM CST
Kansas City found out over the weekend which countries it will host for World Cup games at Arrowhead Stadium next summer. There’s even a chance two of the world’s greatest players could face off here.

The list of teams set to play group-stage matches in Kansas City includes a wide range of countries, from the defending champions Argentina to first-time qualifier Curaçao. Kansas City could also potentially be home to a historic quarterfinal contest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, if their countries meet expectations. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with interim news director and resident soccer reporter Madeline Fox about the slate of World Cup matches headed to Kansas City next year.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today soccerWorld CupWorld Cup KCArrowhead Stadium
