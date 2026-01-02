How Kansas is trying to save its vanishing river life

© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Native freshwater mussels do important work filtering the water in Midwest rivers. These animals are in trouble, but Kansas has a plan to help them. Plus: We'll hear from farmers around the central U.S. about what made this such a tough year, and what may come in 2026.

Native fish and mussels are signs that a river is healthy. But some of them are vanishing from Midwest waterways. Now Kansas has a plan to help 21 species, including a rare mussel called the Neosho mucket. From the Kansas News Service podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen reports.

Across the U.S., 2025 was a hard year to be a farmer. The shakeup of markets and federal programs this year made an already fragile farm economy even more uncertain. As Harvest Public Media's Hope Kirwan reports, producers are still feeling the fallout of these changes and trying to figure out what they mean for 2026.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. This episode was produced by Gabe Rosenberg and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Madeline Fox.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
