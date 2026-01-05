© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

A Kansas City legislator worries about Missouri's budget this year

By Brian Ellison,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 5, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Missouri lawmakers have passed historically expensive budgets in recent years, but next year will likely be different, according to Missouri state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat from Kansas City. The state's revenue has flatlined when adjusted for inflation, and a surplus of federal money is no more. Nurrenbern said that math means Missouri won't be able to fund all the services it has in prior years.

St. Louis Public Radio's Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum spoke with Nurrenbern, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, about her concerns over passing a tighter Missouri budget next session and her fiscal priorities.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. This episode was produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Gabe Rosenberg.

