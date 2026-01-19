KCUR was told to leave our building. Here's what we know

Just before Christmas, the University of Missouri-Kansas City informed all tenants of 4825 Troost Ave., the largest of which are KCUR and Classical KC, that they must vacate the building by the end of January. We'll talk about what we know — and what we still don't — about the move.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Lisa Rodriguez, KCUR director of journalism, about how this will impact the newsroom and services like this podcast. Find out the latest information on KCUR's FAQ.

KCUR 89.3 is licensed to the University of Missouri Board of Curators and is an editorially independent community service of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

