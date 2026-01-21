© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

The tumblin' tumbleweed is plaguing western Kansas

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Tumbleweeds have taken over the High Plains. The plant thrives so well in the western part of Kansas that sometimes they can shut down entire neighborhoods or highways. Plus: An inconspicuous insect is changing what survival looks like as climate change remains a threat.

In old western movies, a lonely tumbleweed will often roll across the screen in the midst of the gunslinging. But today, if you drive across western Kansas on a windy day, you will often see not a lonely tumbleweed, but a swarm of them. This ample supply of blowing weeds can hurt farm yields, wreak havoc on neighborhoods and cause fire dangers. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service reports on how this pervasive weed made itself part of the culture on the Plains.

A new St. Louis University study examines how rising heat is boosting fertility for treehoppers, a thorn-like insect half the size of a single pea. Researchers found that even as rising temperatures decreased the survival of the juvenile insects, it also unexpectedly boosted fertility in the adults. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marissanne Lewis-Thompson spoke with SLU biology professor and study co-author Kasey Fowler-Finn about how these critters are adapting to the heat.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
