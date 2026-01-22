© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City activists mobilize against immigration enforcement

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published January 22, 2026 at 4:00 AM CST
Kansas Citians are taking to the streets to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. After the killing of Renee Good, a former Kansas City resident, a demonstration marched through the Country Club Plaza. Meanwhile, local groups are warning each other about potential ICE activity.

Protests have recently spread to Gladstone and North Kansas City. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke on Up To Date with Sofi Zeman, a Wyandotte County reporter for the Kansas City Star, about what residents are doing in response.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

