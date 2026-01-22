Kansas City activists mobilize against immigration enforcement

Kansas Citians are taking to the streets to protest U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. After the killing of Renee Good, a former Kansas City resident, a demonstration marched through the Country Club Plaza. Meanwhile, local groups are warning each other about potential ICE activity.

Protests have recently spread to Gladstone and North Kansas City. KCUR's Steve Kraske spoke on Up To Date with Sofi Zeman, a Wyandotte County reporter for the Kansas City Star, about what residents are doing in response.

