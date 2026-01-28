Waiting for a decision in Missouri's abortion rules trial

A trial that could determine the future of abortion access in Missouri has wrapped up, and the decision is now in the hands of a judge. Planned Parenthood is suing to get several laws targeting abortion providers off the books, but the state got its chance this past week to defend the regulations.

State attorneys say that such regulation protects women, rather than inhibits their access to abortion. Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with Noah Taborda, KCUR's health reporter, about recent developments in the case and what it might mean for abortion access in Missouri.

