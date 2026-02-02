How one KCPD officer with a violent history is being handled

In 2023, a Kansas City police officer shot and killed two people and injured a third, but he won’t face criminal charges. And that’s not the only legal settlement involving Blayne Newton. Hear about Newton’s conduct and how it has fanned the flames of tension in the community.

KCUR investigative reporter Peggy Lowe spoke with Steve Kraske about Newton’s conduct on Up To Date.

