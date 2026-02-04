© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City Today

How Kansans are supporting each other through Parkinson's disease

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe

Kansas has one of the highest rates of Parkinson’s disease diagnoses. Groups there are helping people slow the progression of the disease through activities including exercise and art classes. Plus: Nipple tattoos are an option for the many American women who survive breast cancer and end their treatment looking for a way to reconnect with themselves and their bodies.

Parkinson’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that causes issues like tremors, balance problems and stiff muscles. At the Parkinson's Exercise and Wellness Center in Overland Park, gymgoers take on exercises and physical therapies to improve their brain health, sleep and motor skills. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what the gym and other Kansas nonprofits are doing to help people living with the disease.

One in 8 American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime — often leading to long and arduous treatments that change the way their body looks. Breast reconstruction has become more of a focus in the past few years, and with it comes an increasingly popular concept: nipple and areola tattoos. KBIA’s Rebecca Smith reports on the post-treatment option that’s helping some women regain confidence in their bodies and themselves.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today women's healthbreast cancerhealth careParkinson's Diseasehealth outcomes
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR