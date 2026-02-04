How Kansans are supporting each other through Parkinson's disease

Kansas has one of the highest rates of Parkinson’s disease diagnoses. Groups there are helping people slow the progression of the disease through activities including exercise and art classes. Plus: Nipple tattoos are an option for the many American women who survive breast cancer and end their treatment looking for a way to reconnect with themselves and their bodies.

Parkinson’s is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that causes issues like tremors, balance problems and stiff muscles. At the Parkinson's Exercise and Wellness Center in Overland Park, gymgoers take on exercises and physical therapies to improve their brain health, sleep and motor skills. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports on what the gym and other Kansas nonprofits are doing to help people living with the disease.

One in 8 American women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime — often leading to long and arduous treatments that change the way their body looks. Breast reconstruction has become more of a focus in the past few years, and with it comes an increasingly popular concept: nipple and areola tattoos. KBIA’s Rebecca Smith reports on the post-treatment option that’s helping some women regain confidence in their bodies and themselves.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.