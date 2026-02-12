© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Kansas City pushes back against company selling warehouse to ICE

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
The Port Authority of Kansas City voted unanimously this week to cut ties with Platform Ventures, after learning of the developer's plans to sell a massive warehouse in south Kansas City to the federal government for use as a mass immigrant detention facility.

The site was originally given tax breaks by Port KC because of its potential to bring industrial development into the area. Port KC said it was blindsided by the company's decision to sell the space. Kansas City Council also banned permitting for nonmunicipal detention centers in the city, but it's unclear if that will stop the project.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with race and culture reporter Celisa Calacal about the possible detention facility, and the public reaction to it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
