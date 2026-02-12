Kansas City pushes back against company selling warehouse to ICE

The Port Authority of Kansas City voted unanimously this week to cut ties with Platform Ventures, after learning of the developer's plans to sell a massive warehouse in south Kansas City to the federal government for use as a mass immigrant detention facility.

The site was originally given tax breaks by Port KC because of its potential to bring industrial development into the area. Port KC said it was blindsided by the company's decision to sell the space. Kansas City Council also banned permitting for nonmunicipal detention centers in the city, but it's unclear if that will stop the project.

KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with race and culture reporter Celisa Calacal about the possible detention facility, and the public reaction to it.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.