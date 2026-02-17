A daily newspaper is still going strong in this small Kansas town

Newspapers in large cities, with lots of possible subscribers, are struggling to keep operating without major cuts. In small towns, it’s even harder. But one Kansas town is making it work.

Council Grove, Kansas, is a small town with a rich history and a unique distinction: With a population of about 2,200, it is the smallest town in the United States with a daily newspaper. The Council Grove Republican publishes every Monday through Thursday. Kansas Public Radio’s Matthew Algeo tagged along with its publisher to see how the paper comes together.

