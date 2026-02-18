Training Kansas Citians to observe and record ICE

To prepare for increased immigration enforcement activity, Boots on the Ground Midwest has organized neighborhood groups, facilitated mutual aid and trained thousands to legally observe and record officers. Interest in their trainings spiked after the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

The federal immigration crackdown in Minneapolis has receded. But Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers continue to arrest and detain people across the country, including in the Kansas City metro. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin sat down with the Boots on the Ground Midwest co-founder Martha Lawrence to discuss its strategy.

