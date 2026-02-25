© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Putting the blue back in the Blue River

By Frank Morris,
Jacob Smollen
Published February 25, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Urban rivers are struggling with water pollution, as the Blue River in Kansas City shows. Restoring riverside woodlands and other natural areas could lead to a healthier river.

The Blue River in Kansas City is, like many urban rivers in Kansas and Missouri, suffering from pollution and overdevelopment. It also has diehard fans with lifelong connections to it. Celia Llopis-Jepsen from Harvest Public Media reports that they’re taking steps to restore clean water and a thriving habitat.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
