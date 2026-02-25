Putting the blue back in the Blue River

Urban rivers are struggling with water pollution, as the Blue River in Kansas City shows. Restoring riverside woodlands and other natural areas could lead to a healthier river.

The Blue River in Kansas City is, like many urban rivers in Kansas and Missouri, suffering from pollution and overdevelopment. It also has diehard fans with lifelong connections to it. Celia Llopis-Jepsen from Harvest Public Media reports that they’re taking steps to restore clean water and a thriving habitat.

