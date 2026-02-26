© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Olathe students are responding to local ICE activity

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published February 26, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
Increased immigration enforcement in Olathe is worrying some. Students across Johnson County have staged protests against ICE, and a recent school walkout led to an altercation with pro-Trump students and several arrests.

At one recent protest at Olathe Northwest High School, a fight broke out between students supporting the Trump administration and those objecting to its immigration policies. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Johnson County Post reporter Kate Mays about student activism and the impact of ICE sightings around the Olathe community.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)immigrationActivismprotestshigh schoolOlathe
