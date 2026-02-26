Olathe students are responding to local ICE activity

Increased immigration enforcement in Olathe is worrying some. Students across Johnson County have staged protests against ICE, and a recent school walkout led to an altercation with pro-Trump students and several arrests.

At one recent protest at Olathe Northwest High School, a fight broke out between students supporting the Trump administration and those objecting to its immigration policies. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Johnson County Post reporter Kate Mays about student activism and the impact of ICE sightings around the Olathe community.

