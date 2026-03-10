© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Not letting medical debt cut kids from the team

By Madeline Fox,
Byron J. Love
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Sometimes, after an accident, medical bills force families to give up nonessential expenses, like their kids’ sports. A local charity is helping families in that situation. We'll hear from the organization’s founder and families the group has helped.

About 72% of Americans with medical debt say it came from a short-term medical expense, like an accident or hospital stay. That’s according to data from KFF, a nonpartisan health research organization. Those costs can mean families have to give up nonessential expenses, like children’s sports programs. A charity is helping kids in Kansas and Missouri finish the season. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
