Not letting medical debt cut kids from the team

Sometimes, after an accident, medical bills force families to give up nonessential expenses, like their kids’ sports. A local charity is helping families in that situation. We'll hear from the organization’s founder and families the group has helped.

About 72% of Americans with medical debt say it came from a short-term medical expense, like an accident or hospital stay. That’s according to data from KFF, a nonpartisan health research organization. Those costs can mean families have to give up nonessential expenses, like children’s sports programs. A charity is helping kids in Kansas and Missouri finish the season. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga of the Kansas News Service reports.

