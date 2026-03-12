© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"
Kansas City Today

Leavenworth opens its doors to ICE detention center

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published March 12, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

The Leavenworth City Commission voted to grant CoreCivic a special use permit to operate an ICE detention center, which will be central to President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts. The vote came despite intense community opposition and a yearlong legal battle.

The decision allows the private prison company to operate its dormant 1,000-bed facility as a detention center on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Zane Irwin, who is covering the controversy.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)DHSLeavenworthincarcerationimmigration
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR