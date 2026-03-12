Leavenworth opens its doors to ICE detention center

The Leavenworth City Commission voted to grant CoreCivic a special use permit to operate an ICE detention center, which will be central to President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts. The vote came despite intense community opposition and a yearlong legal battle.

The decision allows the private prison company to operate its dormant 1,000-bed facility as a detention center on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. KCUR's Up To Date host Steve Kraske spoke with Zane Irwin, who is covering the controversy.

