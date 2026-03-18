Fighting flooding in Kansas City, Kansas

Parts of Wyandotte County have long experienced flooding from the Kansas River. A multi-year levee project is designed to address the problem, but some residents and experts say more attention must go to the impact of decaying underground infrastructure.

The Missouri and Kansas Rivers have frequently been the source of catastrophic flooding, challenging levees meant to hold them in check. New construction on the Kansas City Levee protects much of Wyandotte County and will be done this year. Yet, KCUR's Brandon Azim discovered that flooding from another source is still a problem.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.