Income tax cuts, date rape drugs and other Missouri bills to watch

Missouri lawmakers are returning from a break at the midway point of this year’s legislative session. Among the biggest issues are a Republican proposal to end the state income tax and expand sales taxes, a criminal justice overhaul, and a bipartisan bill to crack down on "date rape" drugs.

Missouri Independent political correspondent Jason Hancock gives Up To Date's Steve Kraske the rundown of what's happening at the capitol.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.