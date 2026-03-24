Do you hear that? It's a KU professor's tinnitus research

Health conditions like concussions and tinnitus don’t usually present externally, and patients can often feel incredibly isolated. But one University of Kansas professor is researching how music can offer relief.

If you’ve ever had a health issue that isn't clearly physical, you know how frustrating it can be to describe the symptoms only to be dismissed by friends, or have doctors tell you there’s not much they can do. KCUR’s Noah Taborda sat down with a researcher at the University of Kansas Medical Center who is validating those feelings, and hoping to provide a little relief.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.