Kansas City's Moby Dick musical is a whale of a show

Captain Ahab’s preoccupation with a white whale is set to music in a new Kansas City world premiere. It’s Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” told in authentic, 19th-century sea shanties.

Authentic 19th-century sea shanties help drive the tale of a man’s obsession with a great white whale in the world premiere of a new production in Kansas City. KCUR’s Julie Denesha takes us behind the scenes of “Moby Dick: A Sea Shanty."

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.