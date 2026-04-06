A judge ruled that the Republican-leaning “Missouri First” congressional map will be in effect for the November election. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a lawsuit to stop a referendum effort, claiming that voters don't have the power to overturn the map.

Catherine Hanaway became the fourth Missouri Attorney General in six years when she was sworn into office just over six months ago. She joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss Missouri's battle over redistricting maps, as well as topics ranging from illegal gambling to the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.