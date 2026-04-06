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Kansas City Today

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway

By Madeline Fox,
Byron J. Love
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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A judge ruled that the Republican-leaning “Missouri First” congressional map will be in effect for the November election. Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway has filed a lawsuit to stop a referendum effort, claiming that voters don't have the power to overturn the map.

Catherine Hanaway became the fourth Missouri Attorney General in six years when she was sworn into office just over six months ago. She joined KCUR's Steve Kraske on Up To Date to discuss Missouri's battle over redistricting maps, as well as topics ranging from illegal gambling to the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Missouri Attorney GeneralCatherine Hanawayredistrictinggamblinghuman traffickingStand Your Ground law
Madeline Fox
The vibrant, diverse Kansas City metro is trying to make its mark on the global stage. As KCUR’s interim news director, I strive to bring you stories — wherever you usually find them — that help you stay informed, better know your home and reflect the joy of being in your community. Email me at madeline@kcur.org.
See stories by Madeline Fox
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
See stories by Byron J. Love
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