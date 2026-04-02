Missouri attorney general claims voters don’t have the power to overturn gerrymandered map

A Cole County judge ruled last month that Missouri’s newly drawn U.S. congressional map that aims to unseat 5th District Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II is already in effect.

The political action committee, People Not Politicians , has submitted signatures for a referendum petition that could pause the implementation of the gerrymandered map and force a statewide vote, but the signatures have not been verified.

The Missouri attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit to prevent a referendum.

“I'll be fighting to defend the United States Constitution,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Hanaway claims that the U.S. Constitution does not give constituents the authority to draw congressional maps, because that power is vested in the legislature. But People Not Politicians argues that Missouri’s constitution allows nearly any law to be subject to the referendum process.

If the referendum were to overcome legal challenges and be placed on the November ballot, Hanaway said it would set a dangerous precedent.

“If this was theoretically possible, voters could do it again after the 2030 redistricting or 2040,” she said. “I hate the term, but it is a very slippery slope.”

