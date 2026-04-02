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Up To Date

Missouri attorney general claims voters don’t have the power to overturn gerrymandered map

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 2, 2026 at 9:03 AM CDT
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Catherine Hanaway, former Missouri House Speaker, in a 2016 interview with St. Louis Public Radio.
Jason Rosenbaum
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Catherine Hanaway, former Missouri House Speaker, in a 2016 interview with St. Louis Public Radio.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway told KCUR’s Up To Date that she believes Missouri voters don’t have the authority to block the newly drawn congressional map through a referendum. “I think we know for 2026 what the congressional districts are,” Hanaway said. Legal challenges are still underway.

A Cole County judge ruled last month that Missouri’s newly drawn U.S. congressional map that aims to unseat 5th District Democrat Emanuel Cleaver II is already in effect.

The political action committee, People Not Politicians, has submitted signatures for a referendum petition that could pause the implementation of the gerrymandered map and force a statewide vote, but the signatures have not been verified.

The Missouri attorney general’s office has filed a lawsuit to prevent a referendum.

“I'll be fighting to defend the United States Constitution,” Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway told KCUR’s Up To Date.

Hanaway claims that the U.S. Constitution does not give constituents the authority to draw congressional maps, because that power is vested in the legislature. But People Not Politicians argues that Missouri’s constitution allows nearly any law to be subject to the referendum process.

If the referendum were to overcome legal challenges and be placed on the November ballot, Hanaway said it would set a dangerous precedent.

“If this was theoretically possible, voters could do it again after the 2030 redistricting or 2040,” she said. “I hate the term, but it is a very slippery slope.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastCatherine HanawayMissouri Attorney GeneralredistrictingMissouriMissouri constitutionMissouri legislature
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
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Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
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