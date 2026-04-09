© 2026 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"
Kansas City Today

What vetoes will the Kansas Legislature overturn?

By Peggy Lowe,
Jacob Smollen
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas lawmakers wrapped up most of their annual work at the end of March, including passing a number of bills related to schools. Legislators return to the capital this week to vote on an override of the governor's vetoes.

Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed two education bills passed the the Legislature, including bills that block in-state tuition for students without full legal status. Kelly also rejected a plan to expand tax credits for attending private schools. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill, who has tracked some of that legislation, sat down with KMUW News Director Suzanne Perez ahead of the Legislature’s veto session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

Tags
Kansas City Today educationKansas LegislatureKansas GovernorLaura Kellyveto sessionEducation funding
Peggy Lowe
As KCUR’s public safety and justice reporter, I put the people affected by the criminal justice system front and center, so you can learn about different perspectives through empathetic, contextual and informative reporting. My investigative work shines a light on often secretive processes, countering official narratives and exposing injustices. Email me at lowep@kcur.org.
See stories by Peggy Lowe
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
We're in this together, Kansas City
KCUR is here for Kansas City, because Kansas City is here for KCUR.

Your support makes KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling that connects our community. You can make sure the future of local journalism is strong.
Defend KCUR