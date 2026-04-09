What vetoes will the Kansas Legislature overturn?

Kansas lawmakers wrapped up most of their annual work at the end of March, including passing a number of bills related to schools. Legislators return to the capital this week to vote on an override of the governor's vetoes.

Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed two education bills passed the the Legislature, including bills that block in-state tuition for students without full legal status. Kelly also rejected a plan to expand tax credits for attending private schools. KMUW education reporter Daniel Caudill, who has tracked some of that legislation, sat down with KMUW News Director Suzanne Perez ahead of the Legislature’s veto session.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Peggy Lowe. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox, Gabe Rosenberg and Emily Younker.