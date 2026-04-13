Mayor Quinton Lucas pushes new Royals stadium proposal

Kansas City officials announced a $600 million funding plan to help pay for a downtown ballpark for the Royals. Mayor Quinton Lucas spoke about the proposal, and answers criticisms about a lack of public vote, with KCUR's Up To Date.

Lucas talked about why he thinks Washington Square Park will help "activate" downtown Kansas City, and defended the city's funding for a Royals stadium, with KCUR's Up To Date. This conversation was recorded live at the Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company in the Crossroads.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.