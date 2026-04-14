A Missouri man's life after deportation

Despite efforts from the Columbia community, Owen Ramsingh, the Columbia man detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last year, has been deported to the Netherlands. Ramsingh is now adjusting to his new home.

Owen Ramsingh, a green card holder who lived in Columbia, Missouri, until he was picked up at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, was sent back to his country of origin earlier this year. KBIA’s Addison Zanger went to the city of Utrecht to see how Ramsingh is adjusting to his new home.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.