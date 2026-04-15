Revealing the Missouri sniper who killed a 2-year-old girl

In 2022, Joplin Police sniper Keaton Siebanaler mistakenly shot and killed 2-year old Clesslynn Crawford during a hostage standoff. For almost four years, the city of Joplin fiercely guarded the identity of "Sniper 1." But KCUR and The Midwest Newsroom fought in court to name Siebanaler — who was just hired by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Siebenaler has never faced discipline or charges over the killing of Crawford. And last week, Siebenaler graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol academy. He will now patrol Vernon and Barton counties, about an hour south of Kansas City, as a state trooper. Metro reporter Sam Zeff discusses details of KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom's investigation into Siebanaler's identity with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.