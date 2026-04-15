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Kansas City Today

Revealing the Missouri sniper who killed a 2-year-old girl

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

In 2022, Joplin Police sniper Keaton Siebanaler mistakenly shot and killed 2-year old Clesslynn Crawford during a hostage standoff. For almost four years, the city of Joplin fiercely guarded the identity of "Sniper 1." But KCUR and The Midwest Newsroom fought in court to name Siebanaler — who was just hired by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Siebenaler has never faced discipline or charges over the killing of Crawford. And last week, Siebenaler graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol academy. He will now patrol Vernon and Barton counties, about an hour south of Kansas City, as a state trooper. Metro reporter Sam Zeff discusses details of KCUR and the Midwest Newsroom's investigation into Siebanaler's identity with Steve Kraske on Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today Police shootingspoliceJoplinPublic Safetygun violencedomestic violence
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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