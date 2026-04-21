How a Kansas City nonprofit is using its flower power for good

A Kansas City nonprofit has spent the past decade using donated flowers from special events to brighten up the rooms of seniors living in health care facilities. Hear more about how this nonprofit is supporting the next generation of local florists though scholarships.

A Kansas City nonprofit has been spreading thousands of recycled flowers and joy to senior care facilities for the past 10 years. And now, it’s supporting the next generation of florists. KCUR’s Jodi Fortino has more on the new scholarship for students at a local community college learning floral arranging firsthand.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.