How does Kansas talk about abolitionist John Brown?

In Kansas, radical abolitionist John Brown is associated with a violent period of the state’s history in the lead-up to the Civil War. One hundred and seventy years later, some modern day activists and educators are still debating his legacy.

Enduring debates over Brown’s legacy bring to the table those who condemn violence no matter the cause, activists who lionize him, and educators who view his story as a useful way of discussing modern dilemmas without all of today’s political baggage. Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.