Does the new Royals ballpark look any good?

The Kansas City Royals finally picked a spot for their new ballpark: Crown Center. While the financials have yet to be figured out, one architecture expert says that the initial design and location look good — with one exception.

Up To Date's Steve Krake spoke with author, architecture critic and lecturer Paul Goldberger about the first renderings of the proposed ballpark and why baseball is generally moving closer to the heart of cities.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Madeline Fox. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.