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Up To Date

A Crown Center ballpark? How Kansas City feels about the Royals stadium proposal

By Zach Wilson,
Elizabeth RuizHalle Jackson
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:18 PM CDT
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A low-slung concrete building with a fountain in front sits behind a grassy area.
Carlos Moreno
Hallmark's corporate offices lie just south of Crown Center Plaza along Gillham Road on April 21, 2026.

Kansas City Council still has a lot of questions and financial details to work out before the new Royals stadium is a done deal. A ballpark at Crown Center brings the team back into the heart of the city — but some community advocates are criticizing the team's continued lack of transparency.

The Kansas City Royals announced in a press conference on Wednesday their intention to build a stadium at Crown Center, in a partnership with Hallmark that will transform both the business complex and the surrounding neighborhoods.

One week prior, when Kansas City Council voted on a $600 million bond proposal, some council members were only just learning that the stadium location had shifted away from Washington Square Park — a spot that had long been touted after the Royals’ failed countywide sales tax extension vote in 2024.

Councilman Johnathan Duncan, who represents Kansas City’s 6th District, said the lack of transparency from the Royals ownership group is “irresponsible and reckless.”

“It sows distrust among our stakeholders, our residents, about how this deal is being done and why they don't have a chance to have a say,” Duncan told KCUR’s Up To Date.

The rendering above shows the new location of the Kansas City Royals ballpark. The circle denotes locations within a 10-minute walk from the ball stadium.
Kansas City Royals
The rendering above shows the new location of the Kansas City Royals ballpark. The circle denotes locations within a 10-minute walk from the ball stadium.

Fourth District-at-Large Councilman Crispin Rea said he abstained from voting on the funding ordinance due to unconfirmed information about the exact site location. But now, Rea said he agrees with the choice of Crown Center.

“I think we have a lot of questions about the infrastructure costs, logistical issues, since it is a slight deviation from where we were located before,” Rea said. “But overall, I think that general area is a great location for downtown baseball, and I'm excited about it.”

Groundbreaking is projected to begin in 2027, but many details must be worked through in order to finalize the deal — including an agreement to build a Tax Increment Financing district, development plans and other ordinances that must be approved by city council.

A rendering of the proposed Royals ballpark at Crown Center.
Housing & Development
How Missouri taxpayers will help fund a Kansas City Royals ballpark at Crown Center
Josh Merchant

Royals owner John Sherman has repeatedly expressed his desire for a downtown ballpark since purchasing the team in 2019. He said the stadium will anchor a $3 billion mixed-use development spread across 85 acres.

Baseball has a long history of being played in an urban setting, integrated into the very fabric of neighborhoods, according to Paul Goldberger, author of “Ballpark: Baseball in the American City.”

“It's all about weaving the ballpark into the city, and if there's not enough city around it you build a little more,” Goldberger said.

A red brick church sits at the corner of an intersection on a sunny day. At lower right is a street sign that indicates the location is Gillham Road and 26th Street.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Good Shepherd Catholic Church sits at the corner of Gillham Road and 26th Street. The renderings of the Royals new ballpark show it being build right up to the south side of the church's perimeter.

In Kansas City, professional baseball’s roots took shape at 22nd and Brooklyn Avenue, the site where the Kansas City Blues and Monarchs played.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in the Historic 18th & Vine Jazz District, said it only makes sense to bring baseball back to the core of the city.

He said the walkable experience of a stadium within the heart of the city fosters growth.

“I think collectively, we have an opportunity to leave a legacy,” Kendrick said. “At my age, this stadium is not for me. This stadium is for the generation of Royals’ fans to come.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityRoyalsCrown CenterbaseballMajor League BaseballKansas City CouncilRoyals stadium proposalKansas City Royals
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
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Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
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