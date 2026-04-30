UMKC students question hiring of new university police chief

Newly appointed University of Missouri-Kansas City Police Chief Daniel Graves faces opposition from some members of the university's student body. In 2021, Graves wrote a letter advocating for former Kansas City Police Detective Eric DeValkenaere, who was convicted of killing 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

Students plan to protest the decision to hire Graves, who is also the husband of Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves. Cassandra Flores, a reporter for Roo News — UMKC's student news outlet — spoke with Steve Kraske about students' concerns on Up To Date.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.