What's up with all these tornadoes?

Tornado warning sirens have been a frequent sound in the Kansas City area so far this year. This month is likely to be much of the same, according to Zachary Leasor, a state climatologist with the University of Missouri.

Nomin Ujiyedin spoke with Leasor about the state's recent bouts of severe weather. He explained that rising temperatures — potentially caused by climate change — have extended the area's tornado and severe weather season.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

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