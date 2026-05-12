A homegrown referee will work the World Cup

An Olathe native will officiate some of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. We’ll learn what it took to land a spot on the referee crew and how he’s preparing for the massive event.

Kyle Atkins shared how he's getting ready for the tournament with Steve Kraske on KCUR's daily talk show, Up To Date.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.