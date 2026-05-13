A change in parking rules is happening in Kansas City

The Kansas City Council recently removed a 75-year-old rule that required businesses to provide a certain number of parking spots. Some residents and visitors say the change will exacerbate an already frustrating parking situation.

Supporters of the ordinance believe lifting the minimums will open the door for small-business growth and affordable housing. KCUR's Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporter Brandon Azim about the mixed reaction to the change and its potential impacts.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.