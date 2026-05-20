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Kansas City Today

Budget problems force Kansas City schools to shrink

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Jacob Smollen
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

School districts across the Kansas City metro are navigating financial challenges as they cope with fewer students and state funding shortfalls. Plus: Researchers believe that Gen Z may be reaching for a cigarette more often than members of older generations.

Declining enrollment, decreased state funding and property tax caps are causing financial woes for school districts around the Kansas City area. KCUR’s Emily Younker sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to talk about how district leaders are making difficult decisions to balance their budgets and continue serving students.

The Truth Initiative's research institute believes the glamorization of nicotine use in pop culture contributes to young adults’ interest in cigarette products. One recent study from the group found that young people with high exposure to tobacco imagery in shows on streaming sites were more likely start smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes. KBIA's Rebecca Smith examines why Gen Z may be reaching for a cigarette more often than members of older generations.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today smokingyouthEducation fundingeducationKansas City Public Schoolsschools
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
Jacob Smollen
Jacob Smollen is the 2025-2026 intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at jsmollen@kcur.org.
See stories by Jacob Smollen
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