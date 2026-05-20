Budget problems force Kansas City schools to shrink

School districts across the Kansas City metro are navigating financial challenges as they cope with fewer students and state funding shortfalls. Plus: Researchers believe that Gen Z may be reaching for a cigarette more often than members of older generations.

Declining enrollment, decreased state funding and property tax caps are causing financial woes for school districts around the Kansas City area. KCUR’s Emily Younker sat down with education reporter Jodi Fortino to talk about how district leaders are making difficult decisions to balance their budgets and continue serving students.

The Truth Initiative's research institute believes the glamorization of nicotine use in pop culture contributes to young adults’ interest in cigarette products. One recent study from the group found that young people with high exposure to tobacco imagery in shows on streaming sites were more likely start smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes. KBIA's Rebecca Smith examines why Gen Z may be reaching for a cigarette more often than members of older generations.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Jacob Smollen and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.