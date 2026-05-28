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Kansas City Today

How Missouri and Kansas immigrants got out of custody

By Nomin Ujiyediin
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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More than 45,000 habeas corpus cases have flooded federal courts across the country with petitioners alleging their detention was illegal. In Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, these filings have been overwhelmingly successful, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project and the Midwest Newsroom.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Katie Moore and Luke Nozicka of The Midwest Newsroom and The Marshall Project about how habeus corpus works, and how these legal filings have forced the government to release or grant bond hearings for detainees who could not be deported.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today immigrationimmigrantsdeportationMidwest Newsroom
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
See stories by Nomin Ujiyediin
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