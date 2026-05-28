How Missouri and Kansas immigrants got out of custody

More than 45,000 habeas corpus cases have flooded federal courts across the country with petitioners alleging their detention was illegal. In Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, these filings have been overwhelmingly successful, according to an analysis by the Marshall Project and the Midwest Newsroom.

Nomin Ujiyediin spoke with reporters Katie Moore and Luke Nozicka of The Midwest Newsroom and The Marshall Project about how habeus corpus works, and how these legal filings have forced the government to release or grant bond hearings for detainees who could not be deported.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.