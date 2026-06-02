World Cup fans are arriving...but how many?

World Cup officials have said 650,000 soccer fans will visit Kansas City over the course of the monthlong tournament. But how will we know how many actually show up? Hear what we're seeing in the weeks before the FIFA World Cup.

Steve Kraske spoke with reporter and Up To Date producer Halle Jackson about how many soccer fans Kansas City should expect between now and mid-July, and how organizers and experts are gauging the numbers.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.