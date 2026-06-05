Can Kansas City handle the global stage of the World Cup?

The World Cup is just over a week away. But for hosts like Kansas City, there are still a lot of unknowns. Is Kansas City ready for the World Cup?

Kansas City has been preparing rigorously over the past four years for the World Cup. From a new airport to a revamped transportation service, the city has put in work getting itself presentable for the big event.

Yet, Kansas City's campaign to host the major tournament started decades ago. From KCUR’s podcast “A People’s History of Kansas City,” Suzanne Hogan tells the story of how the city has been fighting to solidify itself as an international soccer hub for years.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.