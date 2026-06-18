How electing state Supreme Court justices could change Kansas

Kansas voters will soon decide if they want to elect justices to the state’s highest court, instead of the current, merit-based nomination system. Some former justices worry direct elections could interfere with important decision-making.

The constitutional amendment would have justices elected by voters instead of appointed by a nine-person panel. Former Kansas Supreme Court Justice Carol Beier warns the advent of political donations could impact how members rule on major issues like abortion and education funding. Zach Boblitt with the Kansas News Service reports.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus, Byron Love, and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.