A Kansas City program is training more Black pilots

Only about 2% of aircraft pilots and flight engineers are Black. A group of men, inspired by the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, is trying to change that by highlighting careers in aviation. A KCUR reporter visited Red Tail Academy to learn about why that number is so low.

The founders of the Red Tail Academy are trying to grow the relatively small number of Black people in the aviation industry. KCUR's Brandon Azim visits the flight school to find out how.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.