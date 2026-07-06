Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Schmidt

First-term Kansas state Sen. Patrick Schmidt said Kansans’ needs are greater than what lawmakers can address at the state level. He spoke on KCUR's Up to Date about why his experience sets him apart from his Democratic opponents.

Calling himself the “door-knockingest candidate in the race,” Schmidt is competing in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. His current Kansas senate district represents Osage County along with parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties. Schmidt says he would focus on cost of living, healthcare and corruption if sent to Washington D.C.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.