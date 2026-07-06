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Kansas City Today

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Schmidt

By Laura Ziegler,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

First-term Kansas state Sen. Patrick Schmidt said Kansans’ needs are greater than what lawmakers can address at the state level. He spoke on KCUR's Up to Date about why his experience sets him apart from his Democratic opponents.

Calling himself the “door-knockingest candidate in the race,” Schmidt is competing in the crowded Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. His current Kansas senate district represents Osage County along with parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Shawnee counties. Schmidt says he would focus on cost of living, healthcare and corruption if sent to Washington D.C.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Laura Ziegler. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today U.S. SenateKansas elections 2026ElectionsKansas DemocratsUp to Date
Laura Ziegler
As Kansas City grows and diversifies, journalists need to listen to the people, to your challenges and successes..As engagement and solutions editor, I’ll make sure we’re framing stories based on what we hear from you, and we’ll partner with communities so our stories help us understand and connect to one another. Email me at lauraz@kcur.org.
See stories by Laura Ziegler
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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