Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Erik Murray wants "solutions, not chaos" for healthcare and the economy. He spoke on KCUR's Up to Date about the challenges he thinks are most pressing for Kansans in the federal government.

Developer Erik Murray, a U.S. Senate candidate from Kansas City, Kansas, hasn’t run for office before but touted his experience with federal policies that deal with affordable housing tax credits and opportunity zones. He criticized Republican Sen. Roger Marshall for “smiling and nodding” as President Trump grows the deficit.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.