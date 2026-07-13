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Kansas City Today

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Sandy Spidel Neumann

By Brian Ellison,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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After a 40-year career in financial services, Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Sandy Spidel Neumann is focused on optimization. She spoke on KCUR's Up To Date about how her business background has prepared her for Congress.

Spidel Neumann believes you can’t throw money at a problem. The Kansas Democrat said she’ll use her experience at a Fortune 250 company to make data-informed decisions. She is one of 11 candidates on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for the U.S. Senate. Spidel Neuman spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about her campaign.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today U.S. SenateKansas DemocratsKansas elections 2026ElectionsprimariesUp to Date
Brian Ellison
As a host and senior news analyst at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on socials @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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