After a 40-year career in financial services, Kansas U.S. Senate candidate Sandy Spidel Neumann is focused on optimization. She spoke on KCUR's Up To Date about how her business background has prepared her for Congress.

Spidel Neumann believes you can’t throw money at a problem. The Kansas Democrat said she’ll use her experience at a Fortune 250 company to make data-informed decisions. She is one of 11 candidates on the Aug. 4 primary ballot for the U.S. Senate. Spidel Neuman spoke with Steve Kraske on Up To Date about her campaign.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.