Why Nathan Willett is running for Missouri's 6th District

Several Republicans are running to replace U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, who isn’t running for reelection in Missouri’s 6th District. Kansas City Council member Nathan Willett shares what his priorities would be if he is elected, and why he thinks he’s the right fit for the job.

St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum spoke with Willett, who claimed he was proud to not have Graves' endorsement in the race.

Tomorrow, we'll hear from candidate Chris Stigall.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Brian Ellison. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.