Kansas City through the eyes of World Cup visitors

Kansas City opened its doors to thousands of international visitors during the World Cup. What kind of impressions did we make?

More than 400,000 fans from more than 170 countries attended matches or the Fan Festival in Kansas City. Some visitors from other countries shared their impressions with the National WWI Museum and Memorial. KCUR Studios intern Seth Jahraus compiled an audio postcard of international fans reflecting on their experiences in Kansas City.

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Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.