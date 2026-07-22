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Kansas City Today

Kansas City through the eyes of World Cup visitors

By Frank Morris,
Seth Jahraus
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
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An illustration showing the Kansas City skyline with the words "Kansas City Today"

Kansas City opened its doors to thousands of international visitors during the World Cup. What kind of impressions did we make?

More than 400,000 fans from more than 170 countries attended matches or the Fan Festival in Kansas City. Some visitors from other countries shared their impressions with the National WWI Museum and Memorial. KCUR Studios intern Seth Jahraus compiled an audio postcard of international fans reflecting on their experiences in Kansas City.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Frank Morris. It is produced by Seth Jahraus and KCUR Studios, and edited by Gabe Rosenberg, Madeline Fox and Emily Younker.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate.

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Kansas City Today World CupKansas CityWorld Cup KCsoccersportsNational WWI Museum and Memorial
Frank Morris
I’ve been at KCUR almost 30 years, working partly for NPR and splitting my time between local and national reporting. I work to bring extra attention to people in the Midwest, my home state of Kansas and of course Kansas City. What I love about this job is having a license to talk to interesting people and then crafting radio stories around their voices. It’s a big responsibility to uphold the truth of those stories while condensing them for lots of other people listening to the radio, and I take it seriously. Email me at frank@kcur.org.
See stories by Frank Morris
Seth Jahraus
Seth Jahraus is the 2026 summer intern for KCUR Studios. Email him at seth.jahraus@kcur.org.
See stories by Seth Jahraus
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